The Georgia High School Association announced last week that Glynn Academy is among 64 high schools in the state to receive its Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award this year.
The school earned the Region 2-6A award for demonstrating impeccable sportsmanship during the 2020-2021 school year.
Matthew Blackstone, principal at Glynn Academy, said this achievement underscores the athletic foundation of great character, fierce competitiveness and resiliency.
“We are honored to be recognized by Region 2-6A for teaching the right fundamentals to our students,” he said. “In spite of the pandemic and its impact on the fall and spring seasons, our students have represented our community well on and off the field, and our coaches, families and local partners have helped create positive environments that contribute to the success of all our programs.”
Steve Waters, executive director of athletics and facilities for county schools, echoed his sentiments.
“I am extremely proud of the Glynn Academy coaches and administration for winning the Region Sportsmanship Award,” he said. “The coaches were presented with many obstacles last year including COVID, and they kept everything as normal and positive as possible. The GA administration and coaches are to be commended for this outstanding accomplishment.”
Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Only one school in each division within each region is chosen to receive this annual award. The GHSA takes into consideration all aspects of sportsmanship during events, including student athletes on the field as well as fellow students, school staff, parents and game spectators, making the award a tribute to the entire community.
Glynn Academy will be honored with a ceremony at one of the football games this year.
“This award is a good indicator to the community that it’s not always about winning,” Blackstone said. “It’s about building the character of our students.”