The morning sun was peeking over the Glynn County Stadium field house as Glynn Academy graduates arrived, wearing caps, gowns and face masks.
The school hosted its first socially distanced commencement event Thursday to celebrate the Class of 2020, whose graduation was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upon their arrival, students walked across dew-covered grass to their seats, spaced six feet apart on the football field. There was no group procession into the stadium, and family members sitting in bleachers on either side of the field were urged to stay spaced apart from other groups.
While some formalities were purposefully omitted from the ceremony, one traditional aspect of the event was far from lacking: pride for the students and their many accomplishments.
“I never expected to be standing here in the middle of summer at 7:30 in the morning giving a speech about how my senior year ended because of a global pandemic,” said Meredith Hendry, senior class president. “However, despite these challenges, I am incredibly proud of how dedicated and resilient both my class and my entire student body have been.”
As student speakers reflected on moments lost during the final months of their senior year, they also emphasized that their class rose to the challenge of finishing high school amid new realities created by the pandemic.
“Personally, I never imagined my senior year tennis season being cut short or taking my final AP exam in my bedroom while my neighbor is doing yard work,” said Yanin Reinholz, who gave the inspirational speech.
She urged her classmates not to let the challenges define their senior year.
“Each of us carries a personal history book filled with past relationships, memories and lessons, and while the coronavirus has seemed to take up many chapters in the world’s history book, only allow it to take up a few pages in yours,” she said. “Fill your high school history book with memories you’ve made over the past four years, not these few months.”
Valedictorian Jad Darazim thanked teachers and parents for helping the Class of 2020 reach this milestone.
“In one way or another, our parents shape who we are today by making sacrifices all for our sakes,” he said. “For my parents, they did this by immigrating here from our beautiful homeland of Palestine to avoid raising me and my siblings under occupation. They came here with almost no money and worked for every penny they got, all for the sake of raising me and my sisters to bring us where we are today.”
As graduates move into the next stage of life, they’ll be responsible for achieving their own success, he said.
“While our teachers and parents helped us to get where we are today, they will not do all the work for us,” Darazim said. “They will not always be there to guide us and tell us exactly what to do. They are simply the spark to the fire that our generation will be.”
This year, many of their plans had to change. But those experiences taught them how to adapt, he said.
“To be slightly blunt, your senior year did not end with a big bang. It ended with a weak, confused whimper,” he said. “Many of our senior activities were canceled, and it seemed as if our senior spirit was crushed. However, here we are, stronger than ever.”
During the months of distance learning, teachers turned living rooms into classrooms, he said, and seniors completed their final classes without face-to-face instructional support.
“Many students even drove to public places and sat in parking lots just to have internet access to complete assignments,” Darazim said.
Despite the challenges, the Class of 2020 made it to the finish line.
Seniors reached their graduation and had their moment to shine.
The sun had risen high by ceremony’s end, beating against the backs of students and brightening the stage as the graduates accepted their diplomas.
“Our class is truly one for the history books,” Darazim said.
Brunswick High School will host its graduation ceremony for students and families today at 7:30 a.m. in Glynn County Stadium.