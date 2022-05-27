Glynn Academy celebrates 2022 graduates

Glynn Academy honored its 2022 graduates Thursday night at Glynn County Stadium. The students entered the stadium two at a time, with the graduates having to hold on to their caps due to the blustery conditions.
Lisa Marie McDaniel and the Pint Pirates at Brunswick High School had plenty of reason to celebrate at the end of the school year.
As officer Joe Owens stepped out of the building Thursday afternoon, Deandre Smith met him at the door with a handshake, a hug and a gift card.
Brunswick High honored the Class of 2022 on Wednesday night at Glynn County Stadium. Family and friends of the graduates packed the stands on both sides of the stadium while the graduates sat in rows and rows of chairs on the field.
It was to have been a one-time thing. Janie and Fred Alexander stood in their driveway on Lanier Boulevard early one morning late last summer and waved at a passing white Suburban.
The local nonprofit SOAR is inviting residents to volunteer at this summer’s week-long swim camp, which will bring water safety education to individuals with developmental disabilities.
