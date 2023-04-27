As the school year comes to a close and families begin looking toward summer break, the Glynn Academy marching band will soon offer more than one opportunity to support its students before the year ends.
Members of the band will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday underneath the St. Simons Lighthouse for a Jazz in the Park fundraising event. Tickets cost $20, and all proceeds will support the band.
The annual fundraising golf tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Sanctuary Cove in Waverly. Players can participate in the four-man scramble for $100, or teams can sign up for $400. The event will include a raffle and silent auction, and cash prizes will given to the top three teams.
“Our goal for the event is to raise about $15,000,” said Justin Couturier, one of the event’s coordinators and the parent of a Glynn Academy band member. “That directly benefits the kids in the band for instruments and instruction and uniforms, different things that the band requires to have a productive program.”
Players can sign up at the event but are encouraged to sign up in advance. Couturier said this is a great opportunity for anyone in the community to support the band program, which in turn benefits many students at Glynn Academy.
“It goes to a good cause,” he said. “It really helps keep these kids engaged, and if you look at it kids that are in an arts-related program like band typically have higher GPAs and better behavioral performance.”
The Jazz in the Park event will be held for the first time at the lighthouse this year, and the school’s jazz band and percussion group will play.
Rising eighth- and ninth-graders who are interested in the band program are invited to come at no cost and are asked to bring their student IDs to get in for free.
All attendees are asked to bring chairs or blankets as well as food or drinks if desired. Couturier said he anticipates a pleasant evening of music by the water.
“I’m looking forward to being outside and listening to good music and especially appreciating all the hard work these kids have put in to get to where they are,” he said. “It should be a nice, relaxing evening in the park on the lawn overlooking the ocean.”
Tickets for the concert will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance by calling 912–399–5440.
The golf tournament will include lunch. To sign up to play, call 912-399-1779.