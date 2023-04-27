band camp
As the school year comes to a close and families begin looking toward summer break, the Glynn Academy marching band will soon offer more than one opportunity to support its students before the year ends.

Members of the band will perform from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday underneath the St. Simons Lighthouse for a Jazz in the Park fundraising event. Tickets cost $20, and all proceeds will support the band.

