The band season has just begun, and Glynn Academy drum major Korie Watkins is already proud of the talent and work ethic her fellow members have exhibited.
This year’s show shares themes of being young and growing older, taking the audience musically through the different stages of life. Watkins, a senior, expects the performance will be great.
“I’m so excited,” she said, during a brief break last week at the band’s summer camp. “There’s a lot of new freshmen that we didn’t have last year, and a lot of new people who are doing so well. Our playing has never been better, our marching has never been better. We’re doing really good.”
The GA marching band and its boosters are also working hard to have a successful fundraising year.
The band hopes to raise $150,000 this year to support the purchase of new uniforms and equipment as well as to help cover competition trips and professional instruction opportunities.
The band will host several fundraising events throughout the year, starting with the sale of its discount cards with deals at numerous local businesses.
This is the biggest fundraiser for the band, said Justin Couturier, president of the Glynn Academy Band Boosters.
“We’ve added new restaurants to this year’s band cards,” he said.
Members of the color guard recently kicked off a “text-a-thon,” through which they hope to raise funds for their own uniform and equipment needs.
“You have a script, and you send it to about 25 of your own friends and family and circle of influence,” Couturier said. “Then there will be a link sent out to you, and you just have to click the link and it will ask you would you like to support and how much would you like to support with.”
A month-long fundraiser in October will encourage donors to “pick a date and donate.”
The band will also be seeking sponsors in the upcoming months, and businesses are invited to support the band this way.
“Businesses that help provide quite a lot of benefit to us,” Couturier said. “We actually put their logos all over the band trailers and create a banner that we take to all of our events. We’re trying to wrap that up by the first week of December so we can get all the logos changed on the trailers going into next year.”
During the second semester of the school year, the band will host a bingo night, a golf tournament and its second annual “Jazz in the Park” performance.
This fundraising is critical to the ongoing success of the band, Couturier said.
“Our biggest planned expenditure is we’re trying to replace our entire drum line,” he said. “Our drum line, I think they bought that in 2000 or 2001. It’s showing its age, and it’s probably a $15,000 or $20,000 expense.”
Uniforms require consistent care, and the band brings in professional instructors to give students more individualized attention for their specific instruments.
The student members of the marching band work hard year-round, Couturier said, to not only be successful on the field and in competitions but also to maintain high grades and good attendance in the classroom.
“They can’t participate in band if they don’t keep up with their grades and do well in school,” he said. “It really does go hand in hand. The community also appreciates the entertainment that the band provides.”
Watkins also urged the community to support the band however possible this year.
“Band means a lot to us,” she said. “It’s a safe place that we have, and if we don’t have the money for that then we won’t have our safe space … It’s really inspiring for kids, and I think that it deserves donations, whether it’s by buying a band card or just giving a $5 donation.”
Those wishing to support the band can do so by texting “2023gaband” to 41444, by emailing glynnacademyband@gmail.com or by calling 912-399-5440.