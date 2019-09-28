Growth comes most quickly when one steps out of his or her comfort zone.
Chris Duke, band director at Glynn Academy, had this in mind when he signed the school’s marching band up for its first competition in South Carolina.
The Walterboro Band Classic competition, which will take place today, attracts school marching bands of all sizes and will offer GA’s band a chance to see other groups in action.
“We’ll get a chance to see bands that we normally wouldn’t see,” Duke said Thursday, during an after school practice with the band. “… And they’ll get to see us. It’s something unique and different.”
During the band’s competition season, the students will perform mostly in this area, going up against schools with which they’re familiar.
“We enjoy going to the ones around here … But this gives us a chance to take our product somewhere else and show off our kids, and at the same time get to see others, learn from them and get some new ideas,” Duke said.
Duke expected close to 15 bands will take part in today’s competition, and he said that GA’s band would make sure to watch the other bands’ performances before their own performance this evening.
“We’re musicians, so we do want to support other musicians,” he said “… The competitive spirit is always there, but you still want people to be successful.”
The goal of today’s competition was not to bring home lots of trophies, Duke said, but was instead to receive feedback and come home ready to make improvements.
“It’s early in the season,” Duke said. “This is the first weekend with competitions ... The judges will make comments for us, they’ll make a tape of comments throughout the process of our show, and then at the end we’ll come back, bring those comments with us and listen to them.”
The band will perform the first parts of its “Resurrection” show, which centers on the ideas of the rising phoenix. The band lost some practice time due to Hurricane Dorian, said band member Lauren Buie, one of the drum majors. But she said she’s proud of the progress that has been made and looks forward to their continued improvement.
The competition today provides an opportunity to grow, she said.
“A lot of bands we see at every competition,” Buie said. “… But we’ve never been to South Carolina, so it’s good experience for the band, especially to get see new people and new shows.”