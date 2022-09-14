Over a week of heavy rains has delayed the start of a repaving and restriping project on Gloucester Street through Brunswick’s downtown, but it has not yet pushed back the expected completion target of late November.

“(Rain) absolutely had everything to do with it,” said Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jill Nagel. “Everything they’re doing — concrete sidewalks, striping, resurfacing — you have to have a dry surface.”

