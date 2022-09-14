Over a week of heavy rains has delayed the start of a repaving and restriping project on Gloucester Street through Brunswick’s downtown, but it has not yet pushed back the expected completion target of late November.
“(Rain) absolutely had everything to do with it,” said Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jill Nagel. “Everything they’re doing — concrete sidewalks, striping, resurfacing — you have to have a dry surface.”
GDOT workers put up signs at both ends of the road and milled the outer lanes of a stretch of Gloucester between Martin Luther King Boulevard and U.S. 17 overnight Monday and into the early morning Tuesday. They also covered up the old street line configuration from MLK to Newcastle Street, spray painting the new lines over them. Nagel said permanent lines made of thermoplastic will be used after the resurfacing is complete.
The road from MLK to Newcastle is no longer four lanes, now featuring one lane in each direction with a single middle turn lane to allow for more parking along the street, according to a news release from the GDOT.
Milling and repaving will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, according to the GDOT, during which parts of the road will be closed.
There will be no closures during the day, Nagel said.
“Night work does cost more because you have to factor in lights, it costs more to get the asphalt delivered at night, but we are trying not to inconvenience the traveling public,” she said.
During the day, the department’s contractor, East Coast Asphalt, will pour new ramps on the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Drivers should expect delays, however, and plan ahead when taking Gloucester Street for the project’s duration.
Repaving the entire length of the road, 1.09 miles, will cost around $1.17 million, the department stated.