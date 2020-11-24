This is a year for the history books, and the library is asking Glynn County residents to write their own story for 2020.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries recently launched an initiative called Glimpses of Glynn, a community journal project through which the library invites residents to contribute and enjoy the contributions of others.
Six journals are available to be checked out, and each includes a range of topics, including fun options to add jokes or doodles as well as a chance to be insightful.
The idea is to create something that future generations can use to learn about current events and the community’s thoughts and feelings at this time, said Diana Graham, programming coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
“The plan is to have these journals cataloged and shelved like any other book on our shelves,” Graham said.
Graham was inspired by a similar project at the Jackson-Madison County Library in Tennessee.
“I loved how it brought their community together during a time where (they) may not be able to physically be together,” she said.
There is no deadline to contribute, and journals are available at the Brunswick and St. Simons branches of the library.
“Years, even decades from now, there will be people wondering how people coped with the roller coaster that is 2020,” Graham said. “These journals will offer glimpses to future generations that while it may have been a hard year, we kept persevering through it all. We kept our creativity, our humor and sense of community.”