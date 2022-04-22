Korie Watkins, a sophomore member of the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, was looking for a challenge when she joined in January.
Watkins, who plays the French horn, hoped to grow as a musician and has. She’s also preparing for what comes after high school through her participation in GIYO.
“I joined GIYO because I wasn’t being challenged enough in concert band, and it’s a really challenging experience,” she said. “But it also helps you grow as a player, and it also helps in the future if you want to continue doing band at college.”
Watkins was among several students who brought a friend along to one of GIYO’s final rehearsals of the school year earlier this week as part of a recruitment effort ahead of next year.
GIYO will host its final performance of the school year at 7 p.m. May 1 in Glynn Academy’s auditorium. The free show is open to the community.
The upcoming performance is another chance for interested students to learn about the program.
“You really want kids to come in prior to summer camp and join us,” said Suzanne Morrison, general manager of GIYO.
The past year was more normal than the prior school year for GIYO, Morrison said, but the pandemic continued to impact programming.
“There’s still more absenteeism than we’d like to see,” Morrison said. “I think we’re going to have a gap in pretty much all the arts programs for a year or two.”
Some students involved in GIYO and other multi-year programming at the start of the pandemic did not return when the program returned to somewhat normal this school year.
“Our numbers are down some,” Morrison said. “The ones who are here really want to be here. They work hard.”
Eighteen senior members of GIYO will graduate this spring.
“It’s always sad when the seniors leave, and this has been a very dedicated group,” Morrison said. “They were the ones playing under the streetlights. They went through a lot to stick with it, and I’m very proud of them for that. And they’ll do well heading off to college.”
Earlier in the pandemic, GIYO rehearsals were held outdoors in the evenings, and shows in parks had to contend with sometimes imperfect weather.
This school year, rehearsals moved back inside, as did concerts.
Following the concert May 1, GIYO will begin preparing for its summer camps.
GIYO’s camp takes place at College of Coastal Georgia in July and includes daily individual lessons, small group and orchestra rehearsals, music theory class and a final performance for friends and family.
“Our donors pay for the majority of the cost of camp,” Morrison said. “We don’t turn people away because they cannot afford to go to camp. We want everybody to be able to do it. We loan instruments.”
A beginner’s camp will be included in the symphonette’s programming this year in June.
Information about auditioning for camp is available at www.goldenislesyouthorchestra.org.