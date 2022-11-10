The “Return of the Jedi” Star Wars score swelled, lifted by the direction of guest conductor Jim Bishop, whose long-robed Jedi costume complimented the moment well.
In front of Bishop sat a group of Golden Isles Youth Orchestra student musicians, during one of the final rehearsals before their upcoming concert.
GIYO will host a recital Sunday at Forbes Farm on Lawrence Road, St. Simons.
A wine reception will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the concert will follow at 4:30 p.m. The recital is a fundraiser for GIYO’s summer music camp programs, and tickets cost $125.
The orchestra will play holiday music and movie scores that will culminate in a presentation of the sounds of Star Wars.
Guest pianist Michele Jamieson, a board member for GIYO, will give a solo performance during the recital. She encouraged the community to come out for the concert and support the youth orchestra.
“The student musicians are just incredible,” she said. “They work hard in the summer and into the school year to perform at a very good level, and Maestro (Jorge) Pena makes it happens. Our many board members and volunteers work hard to support these musicians.”
Bishop, a local attorney, will join the performance as a guest conductor, and he said he’s honored to support such a wonderful program.
“These young kids are just amazing, what they can do,” he said. “These kids have to practice all the time. It’s a great honor for me to even participate in this.”
The recital will feature the full philharmonia and is meant to celebrate GIYO’s return to live performances, which were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert’s theme is “Return of the Youth Orchestra,” said Lucie Tracy, philharmonia coordinator.
Recruitment has been a challenge during the past couple of years, she said, and GIYO hopes to get more students involved in the program.
“We’re trying to build back up,” she said.
The symphonette will have a winter concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Glynn Academy Auditorium.