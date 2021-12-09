The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will perform a winter concert this weekend as their way of saying “thank you” to all who’ve supported them throughout the pandemic.
The free concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Glynn Academy auditorium. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
The community is invited.
“This is a thank you concert for helping see us through this time,” said Suzanne Morrison, GIYO’s general manager.
Masks will be welcomed but not required, she said.
The show’s music has a large Spanish influence, Morrison said, with some holiday sounds as well.
GIYO’s philharmonia group will perform with a full orchestra of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion.
The show will also feature guest artist Jordan Taylor, a classical guitarist and music instructor at Frederica Academy, and he will play the Rodrigo Concerto de Aranjuez.
A portion of the show will be dedicated to Maestro Jorge Peña’s brother, who passed away
The concert will also be dedicated to JoAnn and Ted Davis, who have supported the youth orchestra since its inception and who retired in May.
“The entire program is in honor of them and all that they have done to further the program, to grow it into the symphonette and STRING-on! and instruction in the schools,” Morrison said. “They’ve been tireless.”
GIYO is back to mostly normal operations now after a shaky start when the pandemic forced schools to close for several weeks soon after the fall semester began.
GIYO members are back to regular lessons and rehearsals. The STRING-on! program, through which a music instructor meets with fifth-grade students for music lessons, has not returned yet, and the annual fundraising recital, a concert at the Cloister on Sea Island, will not take place this month.
“The whole concert’s about the kids coming back,” said Russ Marane, president of the board of GIYO. “We’re back, and thanking the sponsors and the donors who supported them. And they’re so thrilled to have this opportunity to play at home.”
A board member donated funds for a new English horn, which Brunswick High senior Liam Nunn will play during the performance.
It feels great to be performing again in a space like the auditorium at Glynn Academy, Nunn said, after more than a year of altered pandemic programming.
“There was a period where we were doing rehearsals online, and that was pretty challenging, but it feels really good to be back for sure,” he said.
He encouraged the community to attend the performance.
“It’s something we’ve put a lot of time into, and it’s a big part of everything we do,” Nunn said. “Just getting to show that to other people, for them to get to see that, is great.”
Morrison said the community has been a constant supporter of the youth orchestra program.
“Everybody’s been pretty good about supporting us throughout it,” Morrison said. “They’ve supported us monetarily. They’ve shown up to the outside concerts when it was cold and hot. There has been just a lot of the community wanting to make sure that we didn’t fall apart … We’re just thankful to be here, and we want to say thank you.”
Peña, conductor and music director for GIYO, also encouraged the community to come out for the Sunday performance because it will be inspirational and because it will be a celebration of local youth overcoming the challenging past two years.
Also, he said, it’s an opportunity to enjoy live music.
“Finally, we can,” he said.