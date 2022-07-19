Students who lead busy lives rarely get a chance to slow down and focus their full attention on a single pursuit.
Participants in this year’s Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s Philharmonia summer camp, held at College of Coastal Georgia, were able last week to devote seven hours a day toward honing their skills as musicians.
The five-day camp wrapped up Friday.
More than two dozen campers took part in the summer program, which is an important recruitment tool for GIYO, said Courtney Chrestensen, co-director of the camp.
Most participants are in high school, and they stayed overnight at the college’s residence hall throughout the camp. During the day, campers spread out across the dorm for activities.
While enrollment was smaller than usual, camp co-director Erik Blomgren said he witnessed the students build strong relationships and encourage each other through the rigorous activities.
Many also received leadership experience, he said.
“Our camp leadership team is spread out pretty evenly through all the age ranges,” Blomgren said.
Chrestensen and Blomgren have worked with GIYO’s summer camp for several years. Both graduated from Jacksonville University, where they played with the orchestra.
Every day, the campers woke up for a 7 a.m. breakfast before embarking on a full schedule of private lessons, individual practice time, music theory classes, ensemble practices and more.
Instructors came from all over the Southeast, including Atlanta, Savannah and Jacksonville.
“We don’t have a symphony orchestra here in Brunswick so it’s really beneficial to get to learn from symphony orchestra musicians from Atlanta, from Jacksonville,” Blomgren said.
The instructors have had extensive careers, and the students are able to learn about job opportunities in music after they graduate.
“They also get to see how these individuals shaped their careers in music and how everybody has a different path that’s unique to them,” Chrestensen said.
Volunteers aided the camp daily and GIYO supporters made sure camp directors had all they needed to make the program successful.
Scholarships are available to participants who need financial aid, and instruments are loaned to nearly half of the camp’s participants.
“We have such great support from this area to keep this program going,” she said.
Students prepare during camp for an audition ahead of GIYO’s Philharmonia season during the school year. They are introduced to the music for the season and spend full days focused on improving their skills.
“It takes discipline,” Chrestensen said. “It takes patience. And it takes being able to hold on to the passion for doing what you’re doing while exercising the discipline.”