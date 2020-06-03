Welcome to another installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.
These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
In this video, Yarborough chats with six of the Glynn Academy girls soccer players about their team and how special of a group they are. This team finished their short 2020 season with a perfect 8-0 overall and 3-0 record in region play.
In the last four years, as a team, they’ve gone 60-6-3 with a 24-2 region record.
Four of the five seniors, Mandy and Beth Kelsch, Anna Meredith and Haley Williams along with two juniors, Whitley Barbee and Kiley Clark joined Yarborough to tell their story.
In this video, the group discusses multiple topics from their family dynamic, how long they've played together to other things and people that have helped them become who they are.
Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!
