  • Provided video/David Yarborough

The Brunswick News religion columnist and St. Simons Island Community Church senior pastor, David Yarborough, right, and Glynn County native and MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, sit down for a Q&A during the COVID-19 crisis.

Welcome to the third installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.

These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.

In this video, Yarborough chats with Glynn County native and MLB pitcher, Adam Wainwright about what he's up to and how things are going without a baseball season.

Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!

For more Give Me 5 videos:

Click here  for Ep. 1 with Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Michael Scherneck and director of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Krista Robitz.

Click here  for Ep. 2 with PGA Tour pro and St. Simons Island resident, Zach Johnson. 

More from this section

Glynn County officer crashes responding to call

Glynn County officer crashes responding to call

A “gun” allegedly pulled Tuesday night by a man on St. Simons Island turned out to be a fake, but the incidental damage it inflicted on a Glynn County police patrol car was quite real, according to police and the Georgia State Patrol.