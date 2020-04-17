Welcome to the third installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.
These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In this video, Yarborough chats with Glynn County native and MLB pitcher, Adam Wainwright about what he's up to and how things are going without a baseball season.
Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!
