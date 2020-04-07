Welcome to the second video of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.
These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In this video, Yarborough chats with PGA Tour and St. Simons Island resident, Zach Johnson, about what's going on in his world and how it's changed.
Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!
For more Give Me 5 videos:
