  • Provided video/ David Yarborough

The Brunswick News religion columnist and St. Simons Island Community Church senior pastor, David Yarborough, right, and St. Simons Island resident and PGA Tour pro Zach Johnson, left, sit down for a Q&A during the COVID-19 crisis.

Welcome to the second video of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.

These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.

In this video, Yarborough chats with PGA Tour and St. Simons Island resident, Zach Johnson, about what's going on in his world and how it's changed.

Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think! 

For more Give Me 5 videos:

Click here for Ep. 1 with  Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Michael Scherneck and director of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Krista Robitz.

+7
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning penned a letter to Brian Kemp Monday, taking issue with his decision to roll back local measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in favor of a uniform state policy in the form of an executive order.

