Following the lead set by the Georgia High School Association and athletic organizations, both collegiate and professional, around the country, the Georgia Independent School Association will suspended all spring sports effective Saturday.
Frederica Academy athletic director Carl Nash informed The News of the GISA’s decision around 12:40 p.m. Friday, and even at that time, the situation was still fluid.
“Basically what they’re saying is they’re going to suspend everything, starting March 14 through April 10,” Nash said. “They’re going to monitor it, and if they can start a week early, they will. But right now that’s what they’ve got.”
A statement by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday afternoon has spurred a flurry of action around the state with the GHSA recommending its members postpone spring sports indefinitely shortly after due to growing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Glynn County Schools heeded the recommendation of a minimum two-week hiatus, canceling all athletic practices and games at Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and the area’s middle schools through March 27 before reevaluating the situation.
The GISA didn’t provide its members the same autonomy to make their own decisions regarding games, but as long as schools remain open, practices can still be held.
“GISA isn’t telling us not to practice if we’re in school,” Nash said. “Obviously, if we’re out of school, then we can’t have any practices — and we wouldn’t want to do that anyway. We want to make sure all of our kids are safe, and we’re doing the right thing as far as closing school and making sure our kids aren’t here.
“But that has not been determined at this point.”
It was business as usual for Frederica Academy on Friday with the soccer teams even holding a practice session. However, it may have been the last “normal” day at the school for the foreseeable future.
Beginning Saturday, there will be no GISA athletic events until at least mid-April. Even if play is cleared to resume, conversations must be had about how to work around the shortened seasons, and athletes will need time to work themselves back into playing shape.
“What we’re trying to do now is trying to decide how we’re going to do our region, as far as our tournaments are concerned, or our seedings for the state tournament,” Nash said. “We don’t have tournaments for baseball, soccer, so we may end up doing something like that. We may end up doing something like that, we may end up having tournaments for those games to decide our seeding for state.
“Or we might have enough time to get one game in, or two games in per team in the region. It just depends on timing right now. There’s a lot still up in the air, but I think we’ll work it out one way or another.”