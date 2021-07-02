The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The featured speaker will be Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.
Check-in and seating starts at 11:30 with the program starting at noon. The $23 cost covers full lunch, beverage, dessert, and gratuity and is payable with check or cash.
Seating is limited. To ensure the ability to meet safe serving guidelines and the planning requirements of our host location, advance reservations are required by noon July 8. To arrange reservations, contact Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
