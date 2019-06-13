Bad weather on Wednesday morning did little to slow down Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts’ annual summer day camp.
The fast-paced camp continued on without a hitch, despite a sudden downpour of rain, accompanied by thunder and lighting, that forced the nearly 200 campers to huddle temporarily under the pavilions at Blythe Island Regional Park.
The camp’s leaders, who include volunteers and older Girl Scouts, simply pivoted.
Underneath one of the pavilions used for robotics activities, the camp’s student leaders distracted and entertained the younger girls with singing and dancing.
When the storm settled a bit, the day’s science activity began. Tyler Mimbs, a fifth-grade teacher at Oglethorpe Point Elementary, led the campers through a lesson on biomimicry, through which nature is copied to solve human problems.
“It’s basically where we as humans look at what nature is doing, and we try to copy that,” Mimbs said. He gave the students examples of real-life biomimicry, like shaping the high-speed Japanese bullet train after the beak of a kingfisher in order to make the train run more silently.
Mimbs gave the students numerous examples of cool natural functions and asked them to generate ideas on how to apply nature’s engineering to human structures.
The activity fit well with this year’s camp theme of robotics and mechanical engineering. Local Girl Scout leaders choose the theme every year and hope to engage the campers in educational opportunities that pair well with camp staples like archery, outdoor cooking, canoeing and arts and crafts.
“We try to do some kind of science theme very often,” said Milann Gannaway, day camp director. “… Last year, we did ‘Coastal Georgia,’ and they got to learn about the marsh.”
The national Girl Scout organization has recently added many more engineering and robotics badges, she said.
“We thought this would be a good time to do those,” she said.
The camp serves rising first- through 12th-grade Girl Scouts. The program also provides leadership development opportunities to older Girl Scouts, who can apply to be ambassadors or program aid leaders.
Peyton Lord, a rising senior who served this summer as a program aid at the camp, said Girl Scouts — and her many years of participating in the summer camp — helped her mature and grow as a leader.
“I’ve learned a lot of life skills that I can use outside of this,” she said.