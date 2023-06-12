Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

GirlScouts

Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award after building a lending library stand on May 31 at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. The girls celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 Provided Photo

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Since last August, these girls have worked on the lending library project: sending letters, fundraising, budgeting, making supply lists, ordering parts, creating a book drive and building the structure.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

