Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.
Since last August, these girls have worked on the lending library project: sending letters, fundraising, budgeting, making supply lists, ordering parts, creating a book drive and building the structure.
“We’re teaching these girls, like, what you have to say and what you have to do is really important, so have it be the first thing that people hear,” said Tamra Costine, the troop leader and a parent of a member.
To become a Bronze Award Girl Scout, a registered Girl Scout Junior, fourth- to fifth- graders, must have completed a Junior Journey. From there, they can contact a local Girl Scout council, create a Girl Scout Junior team, develop a project to enhance their community and spread the word, according to the www.girlscouts.org.
The girls were tasked with finding a problem in the community and fixing it with a self-sustaining solution. An opportunity arose when one of the girls noticed a run-down lending library with a Girl Scout plaque at the North Glynn Recreation Complex. This self-sustaining system operates by allowing visitors to take a book and leave a book.
Originally, the girl thought it would only need fresh paint and a new roof, Costine said.
Although this project fell through, it sparked another idea to build a lending library for hotel guests to use on their beach visits. Costine discovered Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island was interested in building one, and the girls got to work.
“There’s not a lot of 9- and 10-year-olds out there that are on the phone with a hotel manager talking to them with confidence… but they did. They did it,” Costine said proudly.
During its development process, Costine said the drills were intimidating for 9- and 10-year-olds to use. To practice before building the lending library, the girls built birdhouses, drilling one screw after another.
After splitting a lot of wood, they learned, adapted and were able to smoothly drill into the lending library stand.
“I have six girls. We had six screws. It was very ceremonial,” Costine said.
Their dedication paid off with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony upon its completion.
The Bronze Award is one of three awards Costine plans for her troop to achieve.
The girls can earn their Silver Award in middle school and their Gold Award in high school. Costine said she is very proud of her troop and is pleased that Girl Scouts continue to support women in leadership.
“The award is very important for the girls because it taught them… (that) when you put yourself out there, people listen to you,” Costine said.