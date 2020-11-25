A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck while she walked across the street at Community Road and Altama Avenue, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The girl was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital, where she remained hospitalized Wednesday.
State troopers said the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the girl walked from the sidewalk into the path of the 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling east through the intersection on Community Road. The man driving the pickup truck drove through a yellow light, according the state troopers, who reviewed the accident from security surveillance video from the Walgreens at that intersection.
The girl walked north along the sidewalk on Altama Avenue into Community Road as "the crosswalk signal was still showing the stop hand," the state patrol report said. The driver continued through the intersection, then turned back around and returned the scene.
"He stated as he approached the intersection the light changed to yellow," the report said. "He stated as he went through the intersection he all of a sudden noticed a person walking into his path. He stated when he saw the person it was too late to brake."
The driver was not cited, the report indicated.