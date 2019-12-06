GICCA students to host Community Luncheon
Culinary arts students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy will host their next Community Luncheon on Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Next week’s lunch will include lemon rosemary chicken, garlic green beans, roasted red bliss potatoes, focaccia bread and cheesecake.
The cost of the lunch is $13. Tables of eight can be reserved for $100.
The event is not a fundraiser. Instead, the community luncheons aim to prepare GICCA students for real-world employment opportunities in the culinary field.
Reservations are needed by 12 p.m. Monday.
To RSVP, please email lisa.lavinder@glynn.k12.ga.us or call 912-280-4000, ext. 4201.
The lunch will be held at the Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News