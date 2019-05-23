Students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy learn a variety of skills that they can transfer directly into numerous kinds of jobs.
All pathways at GICCA, though, require awareness of how to ensure workers maintain a safe work environment.
A group of nearly 40 students at GICCA recently underwent a two-day Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, 10-Hour training class. They spent 10 hours learning best safety practices through training and hands-on practice.
“It gives them an understanding of what a safe setting is supposed to look like,” said Stefanie Corbitt, an OSHA regulatory specialist. “…It just gives them a real-world opportunity to ask questions.”
Corbitt offers the OSHA-10 course at GICCA once a semester.
“This is the largest class I’ve had,” she said. The class covered the basic tenets of OSHA, she said.
“The handful of topics include hazard communication, which is chemical safety basically, electrical safety, emergency egress, so fire safety basically,” she said.
The class included a cross-section of students from the different GICCA pathways, which Corbitt said allowed the students to learn more about the different programs at GICCA.
“It gives them a chance to see, to touch and go in the areas that’s not part of their pathway,” Corbitt said. “… It’s just an additional learning opportunity.”
GICCA’s teachers recommended students for the training, said Susan Faulk, youth apprenticeship and work-based learning coordinator at GICCA. “We have students from culinary, healthy care, machining, welding collision repair, construction,” Faulk said.
Joshua Herndon, a collision repair student, said he plans to apply the knowledge he learned in the training into his first job. He hopes having the certification will improve his employability, and his professor Jeff Lavinder recommended him for the training.
“He recommended us to do this because it just looks better on your résumé,” Herndon said.
The OSHA training also makes students more aware of the seriousness of safety awareness in jobs they may pursue, Corbitt said.
“I’ve told them about several fatality investigations I was involved with, and you could hear a pin drop,” she said. “And they’re not sleeping.”
The training provides imperative knowledge for students before they become employees.
“It’s just giving them the knowledge on how to protect themselves,” Corbitt said. “We’ve been talking about a lot of self-responsibility.”
