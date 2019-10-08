The roll call in Hilton Neeld’s class Monday morning was spookier than usual.
“Scarecrow … Alright, werewolf,” listed off Neeld, the graphic arts pathway instructor at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. He positioned a student in a scarecrow costume near another dressed as a witch, who stood near the masked werewolf.
Once Neeld had the alien and insect man in place in front of a Frankenstein’s monster, he posed along with the students for a promotional photo for this year’s second annual Fright Mare Haunted House at the Career Academy.
Preparation is in full swing at GICCA right now for the haunted house event, which will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28-31. The eight-room haunted house is designed and built by students at the school, and the house will be set up inside the Career Academy, located at 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
Student actors will don costumes and keep participants entertained as they make their way through the house.
“Last year, we focused primarily on just getting it done and making it a frightful affair,” said Neeld, who is leading the students’ efforts to bring the haunted house to life. “This year, we decided we want to push the quality up.”
Tickets for the event cost $8, and proceeds will go toward supporting the graphic arts and video production programs at GICCA.
A lot of emphasis is being placed on the promotional efforts for this year’s event, through social media and other advertising platforms. Students in the graphic arts and video production pathways are working diligently to create videos, radio spot recordings, graphics and other promotional items to spread the word about this year’s event.
“What’s nice about this project is with the video buckets that we’re doing for social media, it allows video students and graphic arts students to work elbow to elbow on this thing,” Neeld said.
H20 Creative Group in Brunswick is partnering with the Career Academy to help the students better understand social media promotion and use data analytics to broaden their audience. These are marketable skills for students interested in jobs in communication, Neeld said.
“If these kids are going to have a job in marketing or have a job in graphic design, they need to understand how social media is important,” he said.
The students have created several short videos to promote the event, all of which can be viewed on GICCA’s Facebook page.
“This is really cool because they’re made by students,” said John Strickland, a junior video production student who has worked on the project.
The videos, while usually less than a minute long, take weeks to create. The students write the script, film every shot — and often have to reshoot scenes — and then edit the final product.
“It’s something different and pretty cool,” Strickland said.
Neeld encouraged community members to check out this year’s haunted house and support the students’ hard work and creative efforts.
“Please come out and support us,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or beforehand at the Career Academy. For more information, please email hilton.neeld@glynn.k12.ga.us.