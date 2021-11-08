The much-anticipated Demolition Derby will return to this year’s Exchange Club of Brunswick Fair.
Automotive and collision repair students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy were hard at work last week preparing two cars that will be driven in a grudge match between vehicles representing Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy.
The Demolition Derby will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
“T&E Productions, they help us put it on,” said Stephen Floyd, vice president of the Exchange Club. “These will be in a grudge match the Exchange Club provides, and it gives the kids the opportunity to build these cars and get some good practical experience.”
The Demolition Derby event will also include a grudge match between Glynn County police and firefighters, as well as other events.
The fair, which begins Tuesday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick, raises money for charities in Glynn County that focus mostly on preventing child abuse and promoting local education, said Bill Foster, president of the Exchange Club.
“That’s what the whole fair is all about — it’s about raising money for charity,” he said.
The Demolition Derby has long been a favorite feature of the event, and students at GICCA benefit from the opportunity to prepare cars for the derby.
The students worked last week on preparing the cars and stripping them of certain components, like batteries and airbags. The vehicles were donated by McKinna Auto Sales in Brunswick.
“We haven’t been able to do the derby the last couple of years, and we were able to bring it back this year,” Floyd said. “Last year, with our COVID protocols we weren’t sure.”
COVID-19 safety protocols will again be in place this year, though, including handwashing stations and regular cleaning of the rides.
This year’s fair will also feature a massive and historic search light used to spot enemy aircraft during World War II.
The search light is being transported from Jacksonville and will shoot a beam of light that stretches miles into the air every night of the fair.
The fair will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Entrance to the fair is $5, and all proceeds will benefit local youth. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.exchangeclubofbrunswick.org/ as well as at local Parker’s stores, Ameris and United Community banks and McKinna Auto Sales.
The fair will include a petting zoo, a student art display, concessions, games and more than 30 rides that cater to different ages and types of adrenaline seekers.
“It’s going to be a fun, family friendly event,” Floyd said. “We’ll have plenty of security and safety precautions in place … This is our 70th fair, and this our 75th year being an Exchange Club.”