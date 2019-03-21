GICCA students participate in SkillsUSA day at State Capitol

At the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, students have a chance to apply the lessons learned in their math, science, social studies and other high school classes into practical, hands-on activities like car repair, video broadcasting and agriculture education.
A few GICCA students had a similar kind of experience recently on a trip to the State Capitol in Atlanta during its busiest time of year — the legislative session.
Three student officers from the local chapter of SkillsUSA traveled up to Atlanta for SkillsUSA day at the capitol on Feb. 21. The GICCA students were among about 100 SkillsUSA members from around the state who took part in the event.
“It’s to recognize the organization,” said Max Carlyle, a freshman at GICCA.
The students met Gov. Brian Kemp and state representatives from this area, Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island.
“They actually walked with us through the hallway to the governor’s office, and we talked to them for most of the day,” said Bailey Williamson, a sophomore.
The students wore their red SkillsUSA jackets but nonetheless felt a little out of place in the Capitol, they said.
“There’s a lot of people at the Capitol,” said Alex Cook, a sophomore.
GICCA’s SkillsUSA students are back in Atlanta this week for the state SkillsUSA competition. The winners will advance to the national competition this summer.
The SkillsUSA day at the Capitol gave the students a chance to see firsthand where decisions are made that could ultimately affect the educational programs they participate in, said Roy McDowell, SkillsUSA advisor at GICCA.
“It lets them realize that public policy matters, because they have the ability to give us more funding or take away our funding that we have,” McDowell said. “It lets the lawmakers realize and see a face of the program that they’re voting on.”
The students also see social studies lessons come to life, he said, when they observe the legislative process unfolding in Atlanta.
“That’s a great example of how, just like math and science are taught in here and they see things and say ‘Oh I learned that in physical science,’ … At the Capitol, they’re actually seeing it,” he said.
