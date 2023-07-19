Students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy will have new opportunities to learn about heavy equipment operations when four new full-motion simulators are installed.
The Georgia Department of Education recently awarded GICCA a $417,000 grant to support the school’s new heavy equipment operations pathway. The funds will be used to purchase four Caterpillar Motion Platform Simulators to supplement the two existing desktop simulators the Career Academy installed earlier this year.
Each motion simulator costs $100,000. The simulators feature the same controls as the real machines, which will help students in the pathway transition into jobs more easily. The controls can be converted to simulate the controls of a bulldozer and hydraulic excavator.
The simulators also feature realistic movement, vibrations and sounds of a construction environment.
GICCA began offering the heavy equipment operations pathway this past school year. As part of the pathway's training, students are able to attend field trips to observe heavy equipment in action.
Joseph Depenhart, principal of GICCA and CTAE director for Glynn County Schools, said this new pathway at GICCA and the installation of four new simulators will benefit the community.
“We are very grateful that the Georgia Department of Education has selected Glynn County for this fantastic opportunity,” he said. “As with many jobs in construction and industry, there continues to be a major demand for workers with skills and knowledge necessary to operate heavy equipment.
“This generous training package we have been granted, combined with our strong relationship with Seaboard Construction, will enable us to prepare Glynn County students to fill immediate positions upon graduation from high school. This is an exciting opportunity to continue GICCA’s work of providing skilled workers to keep Glynn County moving forward.”
GICCA plans to add several new pathways this year, including pathways focused on fire and emergency services, dental science and career-ready workforce.
Prior to completing the heavy equipment pathway, students will have the opportunity to complete capstone projects, for which they’ll perform tasks on real equipment during trips hosted by GICCA’s construction pathway partner Seaboard Construction.
During the capstones, seasoned operators observe the students and make sure they adhere to safety guidelines. Students who successfully complete the pathway will have the opportunity to enter into work-based learning and internships within the construction industry.
“This is great news for Glynn and the surrounding counties,” said Jeff Kicklighter, president of Seaboard Construction. “I would like to thank (superintendent) Dr. Scott Spence and (school board member)Jerry Mancil for their commitment to the community as well as Dr. Joseph Depenhart and (construction instructor) Jeff Holland for their hard work with this pathway.”
Kicklighter also thanked the Georgia Highway Contractors Association for their assistance in the pathway program.
“Seaboard is committed to the partnership with GICCA, not only for Seaboard but for other contractors seeking young, excited equipment operators to fulfill the needs of our industry,” he said.
Students and local employers will benefit from this addition to the educational opportunities at the Career Academy, said Brian Weese, CEO of the GICCA Foundation.
“This investment in our local workforce will provide Glynn County students with a new career option into in-demand high-paying careers in the construction field, and we hope our partnership with Seaboard Construction will create a seamless transition from classroom to career for many of these students,” he said.