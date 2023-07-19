GICCA simulator
GICCA student Ridge Freeman at the controls of a heavy equipment simulator in November.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy will have new opportunities to learn about heavy equipment operations when four new full-motion simulators are installed.

The Georgia Department of Education recently awarded GICCA a $417,000 grant to support the school’s new heavy equipment operations pathway. The funds will be used to purchase four Caterpillar Motion Platform Simulators to supplement the two existing desktop simulators the Career Academy installed earlier this year.

