Culinary arts students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy are offering an opportunity to ease some of the holiday stress with “take & bake” meals this week that the students and their instructors will prepare.
The Take & Bake sale is “feast for four,” and two meal options are available: a meat and cheese lasagna with garlic bread and festive cookies or a zucchini noodle lasagna with gluten-free garlic bread and gluten-free festive cookies. Both options cost $40, and the deadline to order is today.
“Everybody’s busy this time of year, with Christmas coming up and all the other holidays, so it’s nice to have something easy for supper that you can just pull out,” said Chef Haley Meredith, culinary arts instructor.
Money raised by the sale will go toward the culinary arts program at GICCA. Culinary arts students in past years have hosted regular community luncheons, an initiative that allowed the students to raise money for their program and gain real-world experience using the skills they’ve learned in class.
COVID-19 restrictions this school year have prevented GICCA from hosting community luncheons, so the culinary arts program transitioned to offering drive-thru meal pick-up opportunities. Meredith said she plans to continue offering meal pick-ups throughout the school year.
“They get so much more experience when we get to do the meals for other people,” she said. This is a way for us to give them the opportunity to cook for others, but without the risk of COVID exposure.”
So far this semester, her advance culinary arts students have learned how to prepare the mother sauces, including the sauce tomate that will be made for the lasagna, as well as different kinds of cheese.
The students will make all the food themselves and will begin preparations Monday. The meals will be available for pick-up from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the school, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
James Lovett, a junior in Meredith’s class, encouraged the community to take advantage of this opportunity, which provides educational experience for the students.
“We know what to do, we know what equipment we need and we know how to tackle it pretty fast,” he said.
Chef Laura Bersticker, who also teaches culinary arts at GICCA, said this meal will be perfect to save for one of the busy days that many experience during the holiday season.
“Outside of supporting the school and being absolutely amazing, it’s also just really helpful at winter time, holiday time, to have something convenient you can grab out of the freezer, reheat at your convenience,” she said.
To order or learn more, please visit gica.glynn.k12.ga.us or call 912-280-6750.