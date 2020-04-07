The Pickens County Board of Education announced Tuesday that Rick Townsend has been named Pickens County Schools’ sole finalist for superintendent.
Townsend is CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and CTAE director for Glynn County Schools.
A 14-day public comment period is now in effect for Pickens County Schools.
The Pickens County School System’s headquarters is in Jasper, the county seat of Pickens County.
The population of Pickens County was just under 32,000 in 2018.
Townsend’s official appointment as superintendent is pending a Pickens County School Board vote following the public comment period.
Townsend said he is excited for the opportunity and is working with local school officials to ensure there’s a smooth transition.
“Pickens is a great community, a great place to live and a great place to work,” he said. “It’s an outstanding school system. I’m fortunate to be the sole finalist.”
The Pickens school board selected Townsend following a three-month search process that included 34 applicants, 14 of whom were interviewed.
The Pickens school board also surveyed more than 200 school employees and more than 500 community members before selecting Townsend.
Townsend has served as CEO of the career academy since 2010. He began his career in education in 1991 at Winder-Barrow Middle School as a teacher and coach. He has held numerous positions since, including assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and acting superintendent in schools in Georgia.
“Glynn County has been great to me and my family,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed living here and working here.”
The Pickens school board plans for Townsend to begin work as the new superintendent as soon as possible, working with Charles Webb, the interim superintendent.
Townsend said he’s proud of the growth he’s seen in Glynn County’s programs and the local opportunities offered for students, as well as the business partnerships and soft skills education that have both grown during his time with the school system.
“I’m really excited about how we’ve built up the strong programs, everything from engineering to broadcast video to welding and automotive,” he said. “It’s all important, and we’re getting them ready for the 21st century workforce. That’s what I’m most proud of.”