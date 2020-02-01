Trade school students from around the region gathered at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy on Friday to compete in this year’s SkillsUSA trades contest.
“We host it here because, in the region, we have more programs than the other schools do,” said Roy McDowell, automotive instructor at GICCA. “SkillsUSA is a partnership between business and industry that promotes work and the value of work and tries to teach that trades are a viable option, as opposed to a four-year school.
“College is great, but it’s not for everybody.”
Thirteen schools and 130 participants competed in this year’s contest, including 27 GICCA students.
Contests were held in 18 categories ranging from speaking and job interviewing to advertising design, automotive service technology, carpentry, welding, early childhood education and plumbing.
“SkillsUSA, as well as the different student organizations, is giving them an opportunity to practice the trade and be judged by people in the trade,” said GICCA Principal Joseph Depenhart.
“Locally, organizations can see the kids in action, which helps their prospects. Our mission is to provide a 21st century work force for Glynn County, and this gives us an opportunity to showcase that workforce.”
Friday’s regional competition was just the first stage.
“The top two here will move on to state and they’ll compete at state, and the top one at state will move on to nationals,” McDowell said. “There’s scholarships and stuff along the way when you get to the state and national competitions.”
• To see the full results from the competition, read this story online at www.thebrunswicknews.com.