The Golden Isles College and Career Academy celebrated a group of students this week at a new event intended to bring attention to those entering the workforce.
GICCA hosted its first Draft Signing Day to recognize students in its programs who have accepted full-time jobs in their chosen job field right out of high school.
Families, local businesses and members of the school community watched 34 students sign letters of intent during ceremonies held Monday.
“I cannot emphasize enough how important this event is today,” said Joseph Depenhart, principal of GICCA and CTAE director for Glynn County Schools.
The end of each school year brings a slew of ceremonies honoring student-athlete awards and academic achievements. These students also deserve to be honored for their hard work and future prospects, Depenhart said.
“Very little is often ever said about those young men and women who are going out into the workforce to actually keep the economy in Glynn County running,” he said. “Here at the Career Academy, our goal is to build a 21st century workforce for Glynn County and the surrounding area. And the students who are signing today are going to go directly out into the workforce.”
Students signed certificates at the event, and their employers took photos with them.
Businesses participating in the Signing Day ceremony that have accepted either new hires or interns include Yancey Bros. Caterpillar, Certified Electric, Gulfstream, Haven Manufacturing, Full Moon Electric, Jered, King & Prince Seafood, I-95 Toyota, IAP, J&J Tire, Jesup Health and Rehab and Thaw Electric.
“It’s exciting to see our school system, GICCA, the business community and our parents come together to celebrate a milestone in these students’ lives, but also to see our best and brightest students start meaningful careers right here in the Golden Isles,” said Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority. “I could not be prouder of the work that GICCA is doing, and the passion the staff has for the next generation. Congratulations to all the companies who tapped into one of this region’s most meaningful resources — a steady stream of young, talented individuals.”
Brian Weese, CEO of the GICCA Foundation and workforce strategy leader for the Golden Isles Talent Development Strategy, said it was a wonderful way to celebrate students who are going straight into the workforce and to applaud local businesses who open their doors to them.
“These students — and the industry partners who are taking them on as new hires or interns — are the backbone of the Glynn County workforce,” Weese said. “They make us proud and will continue to make us proud.”
GICCA also recently celebrated students in the Class of 2023 with a scholarship ceremony, when the foundation awarded 11 scholarships totaling $6,500.
“We’re very proud of these 11 exceptional students who have been actively engaged in our career pathways and are pursuing higher education to continue their growth in their chosen professions,” Weese said.
This year, all of the GICCA Foundation Scholarships were co-sponsored by GICCA community partners.
Recipients were Sean Fitzgerald, Sierra Watson, Gerald Cope Jr., Isaiah Thomas, Aidan Philipbar, Ethan Redanz, Litzy Joaquin-Martinez, Jamie Davis, Hayven Amick, Demetrius Hart Jr. and Caitlin Tigani.
Redanz, who has been hired by Jered/PAR, is the recipient of the first Tools and Equipment grant, which rewards students who are going straight into the workforce by giving them the means to purchase items like clothing, safety gear and professional tools they can use to begin their careers.
“We hope to offer more of these grants in the future so we can recognize not just our college-bound, but our career-bound students as well,” Weese said.