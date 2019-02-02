Brandon Hales stood alone in the collision repair lab, preparing a car fender to be spray painted with primer.
The sophomore, a student at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, worked quietly and diligently, calm despite the pressure.
Twenty feet away, about 10 pairs of eyes watched him.
Hales was one of 93 students registered from 12 schools who participated Friday in the region SkillsUSA competition, hosted by GICCA. The students competed in a variety of competitions and were judged by local industry representatives as they completed activities like car body repair, home electrical wiring, welding and more.
Competition categories included construction, auto-mechanics, early childhood education, extemporaneous speaking, graphic design and more.
“It showcases their skills,” said Jeff Lavinder, collision repair and refinishing instructor at the Career Academy.
Eighteen local GICCA students competed in the SkillsUSA competition. The first and second place winners Friday will move on to the state contest in Atlanta in March.
Those winners will go up against the best in the country at a national competition later this year.
“We’ve had a lot of success here in the collision repair program,” Lavinder said. “… We’ve had many top 15s in the country. If you win that, there’s an international contest with the best in the world.”
Students prepare for the SkillsUSA competition through the practice they receive in class at the Career Academy. The contest also connects them with employers in the industries for which they may hope to work.
“They hear it from us all the time — it’s kind of like a kid hearing it from their parents, and they kind of roll their eyes after a while,” said Roy McDowell, automotive services instructor at the Career Academy and a SkillsUSA advisor. “But I’ve had kids come up to me before and say ‘Mr. McDowell, that judge told me the exact same thing that you told me.’”
The high-stakes environment of the contest is also a good experience for the students, McDowell said.
“It puts them under pressure, and it gets them to see how they work under pressure because everybody knows there’s going to be times that you work under pressure,” he said. “And we would rather them mess up here to get a taste of that pressure than mess up in the real world.”
The day ended Friday with the announcement of winners, who will move on to the next level of the competition.
SkillsUSA aims to let dedicated students demonstrate the skills they’ve acquired, Lavinder said.
“It’s just a continuation of the lessons we’ve been going over since the first semester,” he said. “It’s just showing some skills that they’ve learned.”