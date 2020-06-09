Tori Staat has had a plan since childhood for her future beyond high school.
The recent Glynn Academy graduate knew she wanted to attend college, earn an associate’s degree in culinary arts and a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism and then pursue a career in the culinary industry.
What she didn’t plan on, though, was a coronavirus pandemic that would significantly alter the end of her senior year, including the final celebrations before graduation day.
But staff and administrators at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy did not intend to let their seniors’ accomplishments go without observance this year. GICCA has for many years honored its senior scholarship recipients each May with a luncheon event, and despite the challenges, the school did so again this year.
The ceremony, held in May, looked much different that it has in past years, with students and their families coming at staggered times for a brief celebration with teachers and a quick photo-op. But the pride the school had for its students still shone through.
“Under the circumstances, it’s the best we can do,” said Joseph Depenhart, principal at GICCA. “We could have just mailed the awards out, but we wanted to do something a little more special for the students to recognize their accomplishments and their hard work. And I think bringing them in and trying to put something together so they have a memory is important.”
Eight GICCA students were honored as scholarship recipients this year. These students were Joshua Lynah, Jocelyn Castanon Bautista, Colby Griner, Alyssa Benavides, Kristen Pope, Tori Staat, Shmaya Williams and Garrison Rose.
They represented a variety of GICCA pathways, and instructors from the pathways attended the ceremony.
Chef Haley Meredith, one of the culinary pathway instructors at GICCA, said she attended the ceremony to showcase her pride for Staat.
“She’s a great student, and she’s worked very hard,” Meredith said.
Staat completed the culinary pathway and then worked as an intern at GICCA through the work-based learning program.
“She’s already asking if she can come back and talk to my next class about GICCA and culinary school and being an intern, which I think is pretty cool,” Meredith said.
Staat said her experience at GICCA helped turn her dream of working in culinary arts into a reality.
“It’s definitely taught me a lot about culinary,” she said. “I learned firsthand from pastry chefs, which I’m very grateful for, and they were able to help mold me into the person I am.”