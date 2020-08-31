The Golden Isles College and Career Academy, like all local schools, is adjusting to the new realities of offering in-person instruction during a pandemic.
GICCA has implemented many of the new protocols found in other schools in the distract.
“We’ve taken a lot of steps to try to protect the students,” said Joseph Depenhart, principal, during a recent GICCA board meeting. “Of course, with Glynn County Schools’ policy, everybody is wearing a mask when we’re in the building — faculty and students. We had zero students arrive without masks this morning.”
Hand sanitizer stations are at every entrance and at restroom areas. One-way travel in hallways creates a figure-eight traffic configuration.
“We’re using a staggered arrival and staggered dismissal so that there’s never more than about 100 kids in the hallway at any one point in time,” Depenhart said.
Students are asked to wear gloves when handling equipment and tools in hands-on learning settings.
The career academy has experienced a significant drop in enrollment this semester.
“Because of the virtual learning (offered by the school system), our classes are smaller,” Depenhart said. “So I think we’re doing everything as safely as we can possibly do it.”
At the beginning of the school year in 2019, GICCA had 502 students. Because of recruitment efforts, the school projected an enrollment of about 595 at the beginning of this year, but COVID-19 limitations have had an impact on headcount.
Glynn County Schools offered the option for students to commit to virtual learning for the first part of the semester. High school students had to agree to stay in virtual learning for the entire first semester if they chose that option.
Those who signed on for virtual learning could not enroll at GICCA this semester.
“With COVID, about 157 students that were supposed to come ended up going with virtual learning and are no longer in GICCA,” Depenhart said.
GICCA started the school year with an enrollment of 438.
The school’s plan for distance learning, in case school closure is required, follows the same model as Glynn Academy and Brunswick High, Depenhart said.
“We are teaching using Google Meet and Google Classroom, even while we’re here in the building,” he said. “So if we do have to shut down, instruction will continue in the same manner that it’s going on right now. The only difference will be that they won’t get the actual hands-on experience, but we’ll still use live Google Meet to do demonstrations and get feedback with the students.”
GICCA is offering a new opportunity for private school and homeschool students. Senate Bill 430, passed by the state legislature this year and signed into law in July, enables private and homeschool students to attend a career academy on a space available basis.
GICCA has begun working with Heritage Christian Academy on U.S. 341 to create a partnership that will allow HCA students to attend the career academy.
“Heritage Christian will have to enter in a memorandum of agreement with the school board to allow their students to come here on a space available basis, and then we, the gaining district, will receive the FTE count for those students,” Depenhart said.
Many pathways at GICCA keep full class rosters, he said, but there’s always space in some classes.
“It’s just going to benefit the community, the more students we get in here,” he said.