You kind of have to see it to believe it, so it was good that T&T Marine Salvage Chief Operating Officer Jim Elliott brought an animation to the board meeting of the state Department of Natural Resources as it met Friday on St. Simons Island.
What Elliott showed the directors was essentially a massive chainsaw, designed around a rig to slice up the M/V Golden Ray where it lies in the St. Simons Sound, like so many pieces of loaf bread. The rig goes on both sides of the ship, with a large chain slung between what look like crane apparatuses. A mechanism uses that chain to slice up through the ship, with the intention of cutting it into eight pieces.
As workers cut off a slice, it’s lifted out of the water so as to go on a barge that will then take the slice down to a facility in Louisiana for recycling. Elliott said they’re aware of the tricky nature of the project, considering the large daily tides, the current speed and each approaching day of the calendar. The operation’s scheduled in such a way as to get the ship sliced up and carted off before the start of hurricane season.
The DNR board also gave its OK to 14 projects funded with money derived from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act. Early on, staff believed there would be significantly more money to go around because the state Department of Revenue estimated there would be around $35.4 million usable for projects out of almost $88.7 million in state and local sales and use tax collected for Fiscal Year 2019.
That proved to be a miscalculation, and Revenue sent a letter Thursday acknowledging the corrected estimate of $19.4 million, as the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust is only allowed up to 40 percent of the state portion of the collected sales and use tax.
Ultimately, DNR received 58 project applications asking for a total of more than $78 million in grants.
Broken down, 28 came from local governments, 19 from state agencies and 11 from nonprofits. On the coast, projects pitched came from Glynn, Camden and Chatham counties.
“So once the application period closed, all the projects were checked for eligibility,” said Taylor Brown, DNR Grants Unit chief. “The applications were then reviewed by three independent reviewers who all work in the department, using the evaluation criteria that were included in the rules and also approved by the board of trustees.”
DNR’s Coastal Resources Division secured a grant of more than $1.7 million to enhance the Noyes Cuts ecosystem restoration project, and effort years in the making.