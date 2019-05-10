Residents of the German Village neighborhood made their case during a public hearing Thursday against the St. Simons Land Trust’s plans to use Village Drive as the sole means of access part of its planned new park.
Over the last several years, the land trust raised money to purchase around 258 acres of Musgrove Plantation, an undeveloped property on the north end of St. Simons Island, in three phases from the Brenn Foundation.
The entire 258 acres is under a conservation easement managed by the Department of Natural Resources, meaning any development of the property is subject to very strict restrictions, said David Pope, land trust executive director.
Most of the property will remain untouched. All the land trust has planned currently is an parking area for 15 vehicles off Lawrence Road and five parking spots and a small trailhead shelter — classified by Glynn County’s community development department as storage shed at the end of Village Drive, the only entrance and exit from the German Village neighborhood.
It was Community Development Director Pamela Thompson’s decision to approve the trailhead and five parking spaces, four of which are unpaved, that German Village residents targeted. The Village Bluff Homeowners Association appealed the decision and stated their issues with the land trust’s plan at a Board of Appeals meeting Thursday.
German Village residents don’t have a problem with the parking spaces or the trailhead itself, but the fact that the only way to access them is through their neighborhood.
“We do not object to what is being done in that area. Many people back the land trust and what they do,” said Melinda Bruley White, an attorney representing the neighborhood. “... There are a lot of public roads that run through neighborhoods and would make nice little stropping points. On St. Simons I can think of Rivera Drive, the entrance to Wymberly, the entrance to Devonwood.”
Using Village Drive as the only means to access the marsh-front portion of the property would increase traffic through the neighborhood, making reducing safety for residents, White said. Planned repairs to the boat ramp and fishing piers with only exacerbate the situation, she claimed.
To avoid upsetting the peaceful nature of these neighborhoods, White said the county needs to start a process to making sure safety concerns and impacts to property values are addressed.
White said they wanted the land trust to take a site plan for the whole park to the Islands Planning Commission instead of building the park up “piecemeal” over time.
Village Bluff Homeowners Association president Anne Ditmer followed White, saying the reason why the land trust wants to use Village Drive is because it doesn’t believe it can access that portion of the property any other way.
There’s very little room to a run a road, and the conservation easement over the property doesn’t allow for the construction of a new road, Pope would explain later in the meeting.
“The land trust and DNR simply agreed to a purchase with too many self-imposed hardships. We should not be punished because of the land trust’s inability negotiate access to the property they bought for 11 million dollars,” Ditmer said.
Several others, most of which were German Village residents, followed Ditmer, including state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
While not a German Village resident, Jones said he offered to help the land trust find an alternative but that it seemed bent on using Village Drive.
He said he offered to use his position to help push a request to run a new road through the conservation easement through the DNR and had managed to find a developer to clear a new dirt road from Lawrence Road to the portion of the property at the end of Village Drive.
“All sorts of statements were made, all sorts of facts were cited, many of which were just wrong,” Pope said.
It would be wrong to say the land trust agreed to buy the property without securing access to the marsh-front was wrong. The land trust hadn’t negotiated for land for a road or include a stipulation in the conservation easement allowing for a new road because it could use Village Drive, a public road.
Even if the conservation easement didn’t prohibit the land trust from creating a new road, Pope said their options were to run a road through the Brenn Foundation’s property, which they had agreed not to do, run a road through land owned by the First African Baptist Church and used as a cemetery, which they could not do, or to run a road through wetlands, which they very likely could not do. The DNR would not be inclined to allow them to run a road through wetlands when they could use Village Drive, he said.
He wasn’t around when the deal was struck, Pope said, and he told German Village residents so. He also maintained that he didn’t have any authority to change the terms of the conservation easement.
“My honesty was not well-received,” Pope said.
Further, he said the Village Bluff Homeowners association did not speak for all neighborhood residents, a claim substantiated when Dave Edenfield stood to speak against the appeal.
While he didn’t dismiss the neighborhood residents’ concerns, Jonathan Roberts, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said the county really had no other option but to approve the plans for the parking spaces and shelter, which were designed by his firm.
Looking at the county’s ordinances, the plans were in-line and above board.
In fact, the plans they took to the county didn’t really need county approval at all, Roberts said.
The work could have been done without telling anyone, but he said he advocated to putting the project into the public record.
J.T. Johnson, an attorney representing the land trust, pointed out the appeal didn’t have anything to do with the road in any case. The board really could only rule on the parking spaces and trailhead shelter, which were in compliance with county ordinance.
“There is no basis in law for the appeal whatsoever, and the appeal must fail,” Johnson said.
Thompson backed up his claim. When board Chairman Walter Rafolski asked her what would happen if they reversed her decision, she said her only option would be to approve it again.
Recently-appointed board member A.J. Berry sympathized with the German Village residents, but didn’t know exactly what the board could do about it. He asked County Attorney Aaron Mumford if they could ask the Islands Planning Commission to make a decision on the matter, as the German Village residents wanted them to do.
Mumford said the board didn’t have the authority to push a decision onto the IPC. If they voted to reverse Thompson’s opinion, she would likely make the same decision. Alternatively, they could modify her decision or defer it to take more time to think about it.
Ultimately, the board voted 4-0 to defer the item to its next regular meeting, June 13, and to meet an hour earlier than usual at 9 a.m. to get a head start. Mumford said the board will not have to hold a public hearing a second time.
Board member Eugene Williams said what he heard from both sides of the aisle didn’t quite line up with what he was hearing from Glynn County staff. For one, he noted the discrepancy between the trailhead shelter that was referred to as both a gazebo and a storage shed.
Betty Keller, a fellow board member, also wanted more time to look into the issue.
The board also voted to approve variances allowing a pool to be built in the Yacht Club neighborhood closer to the marsh than its planned development text allowed and a reduction in the necessary parking spaces for The Chapel off Cyprus Mill Road in Brunswick.