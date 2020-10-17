Georgia’s private sector saw an increase of 28,000 jobs in September as the state continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
State labor commissioner Mark Butler said there are many employment opportunities for those seeking a new job.
“Over the past five months, 340,900 jobs (65 percent) have been gained back from the massive job loss we saw in April,” Butler said. “We are encouraging those who have been displaced to take a look at the incredible number of career opportunities listed on EmployGeorgia that include a vast array of entry level and experienced positions of all pay grades. Employers are looking for good candidates to fill these positions as Georgia’s economy begins to rebound.”
The state’s unemployment rate stands at 6.4 percent, well below the national unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. Georgia’s unemployment rate has dropped by 6.2 percent from a high of 12.6 percent in April, when the pandemic forced many businesses to close or modify operations.
In September, initial unemployment claims were down by 19 percent compared to the August numbers.
The impacts of the pandemic have been costly to the department of labor, which has paid more than $15 billion in state and federal benefits since March. Over the past 30 weeks, more than 3.8 million claims have been processed — more than the past eight years combined.
The sectors most impacted are accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and support services, and manufacturing.
Go to dol.georgia.gov for resources for reemployment assistance along with information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims.