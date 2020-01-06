Georgia WOTUS case declared moot thanks to rule repeal

More than four years of litigation and untold thousands of dollars in legal fees later, the state of Georgia’s lawsuit against the federal government regarding the 2015 Waters of the United States rule is now moot. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood submitted the order Friday denying motions by the states and national business groups that she vacate the rule.
Wood remanded the rule Aug. 21 back to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers because she found the rule violated the Clean Water and Administrative Procedure acts. The rule, created under the Obama administration, significantly broadened the applicability of Clean Water Act protections by what the rule defined as a regulated water body.
Republican-led states and national business associations — mainly large manufacturers and agribusiness — sued in federal courts across the country, leading to a patchwork of legal rulings and WOTUS rule applicability. Georgia and 11 other states sued in the federal district court in Brunswick, and the court stayed enforcement of the rule in those states before ultimately sending it back to the agencies.
The Trump administration set its sights early on repealing the 2015 rule and putting a new rule in its place. The new rule could remove federal clean water protections from 80 percent or more of water bodies in a number of western states, by eliminating Clean Water Act coverage for ephemeral streams and possibly intermittent streams. Until then, however, regulations as they stood before the 2015 rule are now in effect, thanks to the EPA officially repealing the rule Dec. 23.
Wood wrote in her order, “The parties’ motions (regarding vacatur) and many of the responsive briefs were filed before the repeal rule was published and certainly before the repeal rule became effective; thus, the parties’ briefs understandably do not address the mootness issue as currently postured. The court finds, however, that further briefing on mootness is not necessary for the court to analyze the issue.”
Wood explained, with extensive citations, courts hold a challenge to a law becomes moot when that law no longer exists to be challenged, and when there’s not a substantial likelihood that the statutory language will be reenacted.
“Unlike the Supreme Court in (City of) Mesquite (v. Aladdin’s Castle), this court does not find that the challenged law — here, the WOTUS rule — would be reenacted should this court hold there is no jurisdiction to evaluate the case on the merits,” Wood wrote. “First of all, the agencies are public officials rather than private defendants, and the Supreme Court has acknowledged that courts are more apt to trust public officials to desist from future violations.
“Though a lawsuit challenging the repeal rule is pending in a federal court outside of this district, the court is not persuaded that, even if the repeal rule were vacated, the WOTUS rule — or more specifically, the unlawful portions thereof — would be reenacted.”
Wood went on to state the court can’t conclude there’s a reasonable chance the WOTUS rule would be reinstated, considering the court’s August order and the number of similar lawsuits in other federal courts nationwide. As such, the court considers the case moot, and the motions by the states and the business groups are denied as moot.
And so, thus it ends, with what began with a complaint filed June 30, 2015, concluding with an order Jan. 3, 2020.