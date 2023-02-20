The Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau and Silver Bluff Brewing Co. were recognized this week at the 2023 Georgia Tourism Awards in Albany.
The CVB and Silver Bluff were awarded the Al Burrus Award for Creative Expresssion for developing a creating public relations initiative with the partnership and launch of Golden Isles IPA.
This partnership showcases both brands’ missions to enrich the region they call home, supporting the notion of revitalizing downtown Brunswick, by bringing both residents and visitors together to celebrate our local businesses, said Marcie Kicklighter, director of marketing and communications with the convention bureau.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the CVB, said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the distinguished Creative Expression Award.
“This award has special meaning to us, to Silver Bluff and to our community as we have been recognized for our ability to be forward looking and for working together for our collective successes,” McQuade said. “Together with Silver Bluff we have created the state’s first co-branded, locally brewed beer, creating a new pathway for future partnerships and collaborations.”
It’s not the first time Golden Isles CVB has been recognized with Georgia Tourism Awards. The CVB also won awards in 2019, 2017, 2015, and 2013.
The Brunswick brewery is also getting recognition. It recently won one platinum and four gold medals at the 2022 Brewski Awards.
“Our American IPA is one of the most popular beers in the region, so it made perfect sense to officially dub it ‘Golden Isles IPA,’” said Jeff Coyle, co-founder of Silver Bluff. “The ‘Silver Bluff’ name comes from the landmass that connected St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Little St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Brunswick during the last ice age. We wanted our beers to be as timeless as the region, and with Golden Isles IPA, it’s a bold toast to the most beautiful place on Earth.”