Moviegoers may notice a different attitude among the 700 Georgia Theatre Company employees at 25 locations across four states.
They have a lot more at stake since they are now the new owners of the movie theater chain.
Company founder and chairman William Stembler made the announcement Friday morning that the sale has been formally completed to the Georgia Theatre Company Stock Ownership Trust.
“Our employees are the foundation of Georgia Theatre Company,” Stembler said, “By transitioning to an employee-owned company, we are empowering them to play an integral role in the company’s future. My family and I are grateful for this opportunity to reward our employees for their hard work, loyalty and contributions by creating the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).”
The plan provides stock to eligible employees and is managed by an independent trustee, he said.
The company will retain the same management structure, with Stembler remaining the board’s chairman.
“It gives you a chance to end your investment in the business yet stay involved,” he said. “It’s just a win-win for both parties. The employees have nothing to risk.”
He will still be a major influence, but he won’t have final say because he can get outvoted by the board.
The employees over 21 years old who work at least 1,000 hours a year at one of the theaters are eligible to earn stock in the company. As time progresses, the stake by individual employees will continue to grow, he said.
“They have their own skin in the game,” he said.
CFO Mike Warren and president Bo Chambliss will remain with the company in their current capacities.
“This is an exciting day for Georgia Theatre Company,” Chambliss said. “Employee owned companies are renowned as some of the world’s best companies to work for due to their high-involvement employee cultures and we are honored to be joining the list and to ensure that Georgia Theatre Company will remain privately held.”
The transition to the new ownership will not be apparent to movie patrons, Warren said.
“Operationally, it will be seamless,” he said.
The decision to get out of the movie theater business, which has been in his family since the mid 1920s was not easy, Stembler said.
His family once owned the Ritz Theatre and the old Bayou Theatre after moving to the Golden Isles from South Atlanta, where they got their start showing silent movies.
Stembler said the early days of showing movies was challenging because the film was very flammable and caused lots of fire and explosions.
There were lots of changes over the years as movie making improved along with the equipment in theaters. Nowadays, a single person can operate multiple screens at the modern multiplex theaters. There was a time in the early days of TV when Stembler said his father believed it would be the end of movie theaters. But Stembler is now convinced the future of movies on the big screen is bright and will be for the foreseeable future.
“Our operational model that has served us well for over 25-years will continue,” he said. “We strive to provide a comfortable, clean environment to enjoy a movie with a few friends or a crowd of strangers on a big screen.”