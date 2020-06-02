Golden Isles residents waiting for the blockbuster summer releases on the big screen are going to have to remain patient.
Kate Sabbe, marketing director for Georgia Theatre Co., said she expects theaters won’t reopen until mid July in some modified manner.
“There are no major releases until July 17,” she said. “We’re still trying to determine how to seat people.”
Part of that game plan will be to determine the number of patrons allowed inside for each showing and how to comfortably and safely seat them. Sabbe said the summer blockbuster movies typically draw the largest crowds Fridays through Sundays. She expects more customers on weekdays for the high- demand movies because of the limited seating.
“The major thing is we don’t have contact in play,” she said.
That doesn’t mean the theater on St. Simons Island has totally shuttered its doors. The theater is showing 21 movies by appointment only to groups as large as 20 for a flat fee of $100.
Most of the movies are already on cable, but they cover a wide range of genres from action and comedy to thriller and adventure. Sabbe said she has had groups as small as two people rent the theater to watch a movie.
And, the groups will have the lobby to themselves to purchase snacks and sodas.
“We have been thinking outside the box,” she said. We’re constantly working on a game plan.”
Go to gtcmovies.com for a list of the featured movies and how to reserve a showing.