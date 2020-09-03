Some possibilities are hard to picture without real-life representation.
To help students envision the opportunities available to them to pursue a career in STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — the Golden Isles Development Authority recently partnered with the Brunswick Georgia Chapter of the Links, Inc., to host the Society of Black Engineers at Georgia Tech for a retreat at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island.
During the retreat, the college students held a panel discussion with local students who were able to hear about the college students’ firsthand experiences and ask questions about their lives and education.
“It was a remarkable conversation,” said Bill Austin, board member of Golden Isles Development Authority and one of the event’s organizers. “These kids from Georgia Tech, as you know, they’re only a couple years away from high school so they were able to speak to those kids in a different way than adults or parents do, and they had those kids’ attention the whole time.”
Around 25 local students, most in high school, attended the panel discussion, which Austin said he hopes will become an annual offering. The retreat at Epworth took place Aug. 21-23.
“This is the first one that’s been held,” Austin said. “It’s something that we’ve had an interest in. It took about a year to develop the relationship and make it happen.”
The Golden Isles Development Authority worked with the Georgia Tech group and encouraged them to come on a retreat to Glynn County. The Links organization and Coastal Outreach Soccer helped bring local students to the event for the panel discussion.
“Because of the coronavirus, we couldn’t have the numbers we wanted to have,” Austin said. “We could have packed an auditorium.”
Johnny Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs at College of Coastal Georgia, also spoke to the students and shared information about what’s offered at the Brunswick college. Local degree programs can save students money in the long run through dual enrollment and other options that decrease the overall cost of a college degree.
Courtenay Miller, an associate professor of mathematics at the college, also took part in the event. Miller serves as the director of STEM initiatives at CCGA and organizes events throughout the year that expose students to STEM opportunities.
“As an African American associate professor in STEM, Mr. Austin felt that it was important for both the local students to see me at this event and the Georgia Tech engineers who will go on to earn PhDs,” Miller said.
She said she hoped this event showed the students their possibilities are endless and that education changes lives and circumstances.
“I hope the experience of seeing these Georgia Tech minority engineers positively influenced these students’ STEM identities,” Miller said. “As they witness college students who look like them majoring in engineering, they start to dream big and say that ‘I can too, if they can do it.’ With faith, hard work, perseverance and grit, all things are possible. I believe the local students left this event viewing themselves as future engineers.”