Georgia instituted its 20-week ban on almost all abortions in 2012 and now looks about to all-but eliminate its legal practice entirely with the six-week ban written into House Bill 481, which passed the state legislature and awaits the governor’s signature.
Riding a wave of state action on abortion restrictions, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., convened a Senate hearing Tuesday morning on S. 160, a bill that would federally ban all abortions after 20 weeks. Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta — whose speech against H.B. 481 drew a significant amount of attention — was one of two against the proposals in S. 160 who spoke at the hearing.
Graham, in opening the proceedings, said about the bill, “It would provide common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point in which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn child. There are only seven countries in the world that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, and they include China and North Korea. I think Iran, too. The United States should not be in this club. I don’t believe abortion, five months into the pregnancy, makes us a better nation.”
He later added, “The bill focuses on the abortion provider, not the mother. There can be no prosecution of the woman. The penalties will lie against the abortionist, and it is a simple concept — at five months, abortion on demand will stop, we will have exceptions for the life of the mother, and pregnancies that occurred from rape and incest, commonly held exceptions.”
Jordan said she was invited to speak because Georgia effectively had the same 20-week ban on the books for seven years and is now about to adopt the more-restrictive measure passed in March.
“There are real-life implications to these bans,” Jordan said. “Since its passage in 2012, Georgia’s 20-week ban has had a profound and deadly effect on the women in this state. Currently, it is difficult to get an abortion in Georgia, but it is just as difficult to give birth, and exceedingly more dangerous. This is especially true if your are poor and live in the rural areas of Georgia. Fifty percent of Georgia counties do not have a single ob-gyn. Seventeen rural hospitals have closed in the last seven years. Only 59 of Georgia’s 159 counties even have a labor and delivery unit.
“The criminalization of doctors who provide basic, reproductive care — care and treatment required by the medical standard of care — has been profound. Since the passage of Georgia’s 20-week ban, we have seen the maternal mortality rate double, if not triple, in the state of Georgia. This is no coincidence. And although Georgia ranks 50 out of 50 states for maternal mortality, it hasn’t sought to expand access to health care to poor women in rural areas, and in fact it has now acted to do the opposite.”
She also revisited her arguments against H.B. 481 — made in the well of the Senate during debate over the bill — and shared her story of losing eight pregnancies that she attempted to bring to term, while stating it was not the government’s place to step in regarding a woman’s privacy in her own reproductive health.
Despite Congress being in fully Republican hands each of the last three sessions, Graham filed four similar bills, and none of them received a vote in the full Senate. The House passed resolutions including similar language, but each of them also never received a vote of the full Senate. Considering the House is in Democratic hands now, there’s not much of a path of success for Graham’s effort this session.
Speaking of the House, the discharge petition to bring the House Republicans’ legislation on botched abortions — H.R. 962 — for a vote on the House floor was at 199 signatures as of Tuesday morning. That’s according to the Heritage Foundation’s advocacy wing, Heritage Action, which is pushing hard for the resolution. However, that still leaves the House GOP 19 votes short of the mark.
There are still only three Democrats on there — two of the resolution’s co-sponsors and U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah. While Heritage Action’s running total shows that McAdams is a signatory, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas — who is listed as a co-sponsor of the resolution — has not yet signed on. Assuming Cuellar eventually does, that puts the House Republican effort at 200, which then puts the magic number at 18.
Using Heritage Action’s list, the only Republican left who hasn’t added their name is U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida. Rooney, a former ambassador to the Vatican, can reasonably be expected to also be a signatory, moving the number to 17. So, the House GOP needs 17 more Democrats — in addition to the three co-sponsors and McAdams — to sign on in order to get to their goal.