Georgia state senators voted unanimously Tuesday on a bill that would eliminate five tests required in public schools.
The senate voted 53-0 to approve Senate Bill 367, which would cut four end-of-year tests in high school and one end-of-grade test in elementary school.
The bill would drop four of eight end-of-course Milestone exams in high school. Economics would be dropped, and the state board of education would choose the three other subjects to drop.
The bill would also cut the fifth grade social studies end-of-grade test.
Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said Tuesday he expects a move toward less testing would be well received in the Golden Isles.
“It’s a common refrain from a lot of people that we’ve got to test less,” he said. “It creates a lot of stress for people.”
The federal government requires high school students take at least one test in math, science and English/language arts. The current American history test is not required by the federal government, but Georgia would keep it.
All eight courses would still be required for graduation. The law also would require the state to cut test questions that allow Georgia to compare with students in other states in an effort to shorten the length of the Georgia Milestones standardized tests.
The proposed legislation would let the state board of education drop the high school exams from being considered in course grades. Now, the board requires that a test count for one-fifth of a student’s overall course grade.
Legislative education reforms through the years, on federal and state levels, led to an increase in the number of tests students are required to complete each school year.
Overly excessive testing can create a burden of stress for teachers and students, and the trend for a long time has been to require more and more testing, Cole said. A reduction of required testing would be a positive change, he said.
“I think our schools, our students and our teachers are definitely more than a number,” Cole said. “I’m not personally afraid of accountability, but I think the pendulum probably swung a little bit more toward the testing.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.