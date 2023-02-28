A few years ago, Terry Norton ended a lecture at the University of Georgia with an unexpected reunion.

A student approached Norton, director of veterinary services and wildlife health at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, to say it was great learning from him again. A decade ago, the young woman told him she’d been a participant in a youth sea turtle camp on Jekyll Island hosted each summer at the center.

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.