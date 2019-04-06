Whatever 21st Century hindsight we might bring to bear on the methods and results of early Christian missionaries to the New World, it is hard to question their faith.
This certainly holds true for the six Spanish Franciscans who first sought to convert the Guale indians along the Georgia coast in the late 16th Century. Their conviction that they were doing God’s will among the Guale at places such as Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island was a matter on which they staked their very lives. In the end, five of them would die by their faith, murdered at the hands of some of the very natives they sought to convert. A sixth Franciscan remained steadfast in his spiritual doctrine, despite torture and deprivations that ended only when Spanish authorities ransomed him from his captives.
The five who were slain are known today as the Martyrs of Georgia. A bas-relief at the entrance to St. Williams Catholic Church on St. Simons Island honors these fallen but not forgotten Franciscans: Francisco de Verascola, Miguel de Anon, Antonio de Badajoz, Blas de Rodirquez and Pedro de Corpa. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah has long petitioned the Vatican in Rome to recognize the five as saints.
The Spanish were the first Europeans by a long shot to arrive in what would become the continental United States, establishing its original settlement hereabouts in 1526. Some historians will tell you that Spain’s Lucas Vazquez de Ayllon settled farther north, on the coast of present-day South Carolina. Still other historians maintain that the settlement was more certainly founded in our geographical backyard, quite possibly off of Sapello Sound in present present-day McIntosh County.
The short-lived outpost was disastrous by all accounts, ending after hundreds died of starvation and disease, de Ayllon among them. Centuries-old Spanish documents attest to the existence of San Miguel de Guadalupe, although physical evidence remains elusive. Singleminded archaeologists will happily continue poking around until they find it.
Regardless, North America was something of a flop for the gold-hungry Spanish conquistadors. There was none. However, they had found plenty of gold — albeit, spoken for at the time by the natives — through their excursions into Central and South America. And the settlement in St. Augustine in present-day North Florida served as a good shoving off point for gold-laden ships returning to Spain.
Spain’s religious fervor ran near as deep as its gold lust during this time, meaning “that the conversion of the natives should be carefully looked after,” according to J.G. Johnson, who was a professor at the University of Georgia in the 1920s. So it was not long after the 1565 founding of St. Augustine that Spain sent Catholic missionaries to evangelize among the natives.
Our Georgia Martyrs first reached the Guale in coastal Georgia late in the century, establishing mission outposts on St. Catherine’s Island, in present-day McIntosh County and on St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island. Despite the attendant sufferings amid primitive conditions in a sweltering environment, the Franciscans established harmonious relations with their hosts and had some success in their mission to convert.
Peace held sway until the late summer of 1597. That is when the young chieftain Juanillo retaliated for enduring a scolding from Father de Corpa, who presided over mission Tolomato near present-day Darien. Having been Baptized in the Christian tradition by the missionaries, Juanillo nevertheless took a second wife, heretofore acceptable practice among his people. Rightfully in his heart, de Corpa took issue with this.
Juanillo shared his discontent with fellow braves, who were inflamed to revolt. “At daybreak, when Father Corpa opened the door of this house, they killed him, cut off his head, and placed it on a stick ... “ Johnson wrote in a 1923 paper for the Georgia Historical Quarterly.
Now their blood was up. They next descended on mission Tupiqui near present-day Eulonia. Father de Rodriguez was held hostage there for two days. He gave away his belongings to the native faithful, said mass, gave a farewell sermon. De Rodriguez was then clubbed to death.
A friendly chieftain tried to send warning to Father de Anon and de Badajoz, his lay assistant, at the mission on St. Catherine’s Island. Whether the message was misdirected or left to a higher power by its recipients remains in question. With his execution looming, it is said Anon’s final mass centered on the passage from Matthew 16:26: “Whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.”
Both men were clubbed to death.
Next they rowed to mission Asao on St. Simons Island, but Father Verascola had not yet returned from a supply trip to St. Augustine. He was a big man, known as the “Cantabrian Giant” and much regarded among the Guale for his physical vigor. “When he landed they slyly approached him and he fell under the blows of the macanas and tomahawks,” Johnson writes.
From there the warriors proceeded to mission Ospo on Jekyll Island, where father Francisco de Avila was kidnapped and held hostage at an inland village. Though he would survive, de Avila’s courage in his faith is no less inspiring than that of the five martyrs. Already wounded during his capture, he was used as bow-and-arrow target practice by youngsters in the village, Johnson relates. He was threatened with burning at the stake unless he renounced his religion in favor of the Guale faith. Hogwash, De Avila said, then chastised them for their presumption.
“The indians marveled at the courage of their prisoner,” Johnson writes.
A Spanish officer from St. Augustine later negotiated for de Avila’s release, in exchange for the captive son of a woman in the village who was moved to compassion by de Avila’s composure. His accounts of the uprising would later attest for posterity to the bravery of his fallen brethren.
The zeal of the martyred five has long served as heroic testament to the Catholic faith. The Diocese of Savannah officially submitted the Martyrs of Georgia for Sainthood in 1983. The 500-page document calling for their sainthood presently rests with the Congregation of the Causes of the Saints in Rome.
Saints from Georgia. Wouldn’t that be something, y’all?