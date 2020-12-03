Georgia Power to close lane of Sea Island Road Sunday
Georgia Power plans to close a lane of Sea Island Road Sunday to perform repairs to a buried power line.
According to a statement from Glynn County, the closure will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and motorists should expect delays.
Mitch Chorba, a distribution supervisor at Georgia Power, said the line suffered a failure, and in order to fix it, utility workers will close the westbound lane just before Hawkins Island Drive. Some equipment will take up the westbound lane, Chorba said. A contract flagging crew will manage traffic during the closures.
Utility workers may finish up around noon, he said, but the project will most likely take all morning.