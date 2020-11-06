The Georgia Power Foundation recently donated $10,000 to College of Coastal Georgia to support the college’s cyber defense program.
The donation will be used to equip the Cyber Defense Classroom and Lab for student instruction, the college announced.
The Bachelor of Science in criminal justice degree with a concentration in cyber defense is housed in the college’s School of Business and Public Management. The cyber defense major helps students master essential skills in understanding network defense, database management systems, cyber-crime, cyber security, security design and cryptography.
Georgia Power’s donation helped equip the Cyber Defense Classroom Lab with server upgrades, firewalls and other needed equipment to support student learning.
The lab will be used to teach and demonstrate critical infrastructure defense concepts, basic and advanced networking concepts, virtual environmental testing and other curricula.
“At Georgia Power, we value safety and trust,” said Dialo Cartwright, area manager at Georgia Power Company. “With an increasingly digital world, we know there are vulnerabilities online that can put many people at risk. We are more than happy to support the education of students who are learning how to keep information safe so that people and businesses can continue to thrive.”
The program aims to be designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD). This designation was jointly created by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As of June, 290 institutions have been awarded this honor, and in Georgia, only 10. CCGA hopes to be added to that list.
If this designation is achieved, the college will become the only CAE-CD institution to combine criminal justice and cybersecurity.
Nelbert “Doc” St. Clair, assistant professor of cyber defense and criminal justice, said he considered it a great honor to know that a big company like Georgia Power is thinking about the college.
“It means that they care enough about cyber security and want to make sure that people are safe in the area,” St. Clair said. “I want to thank the Georgia Power Foundation and Dialo Cartwright for thinking about us and helping the program. I believe that because of this donation, it will help improve the lives of \ cyber defense students.”
To recognize Georgia Power’s support, the college named classroom 107 in the Coffin Building, the “Georgia Power Cyber Defense Classroom.”