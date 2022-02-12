Yesterday’s utility poles are tomorrow’s aquatic habitat.
As part of a program to recycle old transmission poles from around the state, Georgia Power trucked a load of the concrete structures into Brunswick Thursday to be used in the state Department of Natural Resources’ artificial reef program.
“It was part of a project that was an upgrade to transmission lines,” said Warren Wagner, who’s with the utility company. “They had to retire the old poles and replace them with new ones. Instead of taking these old ones to the landfill, we thought this would be a better use for them.”
Each of the 30 utility pole segments Georgia Power donated is roughly 10 to 15 feet long and around a foot or a foot-and-a-half in diameter, he said.
Georgia Power’s offerings are not the only chunks of concrete destined for artificial reefs.
Paul Medders, a marine biologist with the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, said the poles will join concrete chunks from Frederica Township, donated by the Sea Island Co., a few hundred tons of concrete culvert from culvert manufacturer Concrete Pipe & Precast and some of the aggregate rock that was used to prevent the Golden Ray from shifting due to erosion of the sand under the ship in the St. Simons Sound during salvage efforts.
Road and bridge construction contractor Continental Heavy Civil is providing the barge and labor to load it and transport it to the CRD’s DRH Reef, located about 15 nautical miles off the shores of Little St. Simons Island, Medders said.
To find maps of the DNR’s offshore artificial reefs, visit coastalgadnr.org/heru.
In total, Medders said the contributions add up to about 400 to 700 tons of concrete.
“That’s where a lot of this comes from,” Medders said. “Somebody wants to get rid of something and we partner with them on that.”
Culvert pipe, bridge pilings and power poles are common materials used in reefs because they’re made of pre-stressed concrete built to sustain a load. It’s not easy to recycle that, he explained, but it can be put to another use.
“They’re cost prohibitive to recycle, and this gives them another life, recycles them into another use as artificial reefs,” Medders said.
Concrete and steel make up the bulk of Georgia’s artificial reefs, he continued. Anything that’s heavy enough to sink and not drift off that fish can hide in and that coral and sponges can grow on is a candidate for artificial reef material.
“It mimics a natural reef,” Medders said. “We’re not putting trash out there. We’re very selective. There’s a lot of things that aren’t permitted.”
The reefs create new habitat for fish, more room for fish to thrive and yield recreational benefits for divers, he said.