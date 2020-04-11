Georgia ports continue vital role

Georgia’s two deepwater waters are critical to the nation’s battle against COVID-19, and the port authority is doing what it can to keep employees healthy and cargo moving.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, believes it will take a team effort to beat the threat of the coronavirus.
It’s a threat that underscores the importance ports in Brunswick and Savannah have with continuing operations 24 hours a day for vessel and terminal services on weekdays, he said.
Port employees, including maintenance providers, truckers, warehouse and distribution workers and pilots, continue to perform their jobs daily to provide important cargo to keep the nation operating, he said.
“These are tough times we’re going through,” he said. “We are a critical part of the workforce and the Georgia Ports Authority will stay open. We want our customers to know we are moving your cargo as quickly and expeditiously as we can.”
Some of that cargo includes needed medical supplies to battle the coronavirus outbreak, he said.
‘We know that your goods are critical and we are bringing these goods to sustain our families,” he said.
The focus remains on the health, well being and safety of employees, but Lynch said the concerns go beyond the ports themselves.
“This is not just a Georgia issue. It’s not just a United States issue,” he said. “We have friends all throughout the world that support our ports and we are praying for daily.”