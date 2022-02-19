Those who have lodged complaints about air quality concerns in the downtown Brunswick area will soon have an opportunity to ask questions about what is an ongoing issue.
Georgia-Pacific and the Joint Water and Sewer Commission will host a community event 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at the Greater Works Ministries Church at 4020 Wylly Ave. in Brunswick.
The forum will provide residents a chance to learn about operations at the pulp mill and at Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and to discuss recent concerns raised about air quality and odor in Brunswick.
The drop-in event will not be a formal town hall, said Randal Morris, spokesman for Georgia-Pacific.
“We’ll have representatives from our operation present to talk about what we do at the mill, what we make and how we do it,” Morris said.
The team will also share stories of environmental stewardship at the mill and will address how the mill may be contributing to odor issues.
“We want to let our friends and neighbors in the community know what we’re doing to try to address any impact that we have and not do it,” Morris said.
Air quality complaints began to pour in to the local office of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division in late 2020. A “Smell Something, Tell Something” Facebook page also became a central hub for comments about the issue, and residents continue today posting about a stench many have described as putrid.
The official source or sources of the odor have yet to be publicly determined by the EPD.
Pulp mills do have an impact on odors, Morris said, and Georgia-Pacific has devoted resources over the years to lessen it, including over the past year and a half following the onset of complaints primarily from residents in downtown Brunswick south of Gloucester Street.
It’s also important to note, he said, that the pulp mill is not the sole source of the odors.
“There are multiple potential sources of odors in the community,” Morris said. “We may be a contributor, but we are not the sole source. We want to help the community understand, as one potential source of odor, what we’re doing to try to address that which we may be impacting.”
JWSC will have representatives on hand to discuss the Academy Creek treatment facility and its latest efforts to address its odor impact.
“Folks can come in and have direct conversation with representatives from our company and with the Joint Water Sewer Commission to better understand what impact we might be having on odor from time to time,” Morris said. “We know we from time to time have an impact, but we are not the source as some folks might think.”